Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Wednesday's Losses

The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,580-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is slightly soft ahead of key U.S. inflation data later today. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the plantations and mixed performances from the financials, telecoms and glove makers.

For the day, the index lost 6.48 points or 0.41 percent to finish at the daily low of 1581.48 after peaking at 1,590.77. Volume was 6 billion shares worth 3.198 billion ringgit. There were 640 decliners and 367 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata was up 0.26 percent, while CIMB Group climbed 1.09 percent, Dialog Group advanced 0.69 percent, Digi.com declined 0.71 percent, Genting skidded 0.77 percent, Hartalega Holdings dropped 0.35 percent, IHH Healthcare gained 0.37 percent, IOI Corporation retreated 0.74 percent, Maxis added 0.44 percent, MISC rose 0.29 percent, Petronas Chemicals and Petronas Gas both fell 0.12 percent, PPB Group sank 0.43 percent, Press Metal plunged 2.11 percent, Public Bank tanked 1.64 percent, RHB Capital shed 0.25 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 2.97 percent, Supermax spiked 1.31 percent, Telekom Malaysia tumbled 0.98 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.20 percent, Top Glove jumped 1.26 percent and Genting Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Maybank and Sime Darby were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks opened mixed on Wednesday, bounced back and forth across the unchanged line and eventually ended slightly lower.

The Dow dropped 152.68 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 34,447.14, while the NASDAQ dipped 13.16 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,911.75 and the S&P 500 eased 7.71 points or 0.18 percent to close at 4,219.55.

The cautious trade on Wall Street reflected concerns over key inflation data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to begin discussions on tapering its asset buying program sooner than expected.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories rose 0.8 percent on month to $ 698.0 billion in April after seeing a 1.2 percent increase in March.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. gasoline stockpiles last week. West Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $0.09 or 0.1 percent at $69.96 a barrel.

