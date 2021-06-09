No Help Yet For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 280 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,965-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is slightly soft ahead of key U.S. inflation data later today. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 109.99 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 16,966.22 after trading between 16,907.43 and 17,082.52.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial skidded 0.91 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.45 percent, CTBC Financial slid 0.44 percent, Fubon Financial declined 1.09 percent, First Financial dipped 0.23 percent, E Sun Financial and Formosa Plastic both sank 0.96 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.51 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.87 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.90 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 1.83 percent, Catcher Technology lost 0.56 percent, MediaTek rose 0.10 percent, Asia Cement slipped 0.59 percent and Taiwan Cement eased 0.19 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks opened mixed on Wednesday, bounced back and forth across the unchanged line and eventually ended slightly lower.

The Dow dropped 152.68 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 34,447.14, while the NASDAQ dipped 13.16 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,911.75 and the S&P 500 eased 7.71 points or 0.18 percent to close at 4,219.55.

The cautious trade on Wall Street reflected concerns over key inflation data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to begin discussions on tapering its asset buying program sooner than expected.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories rose 0.8 percent on month to $ 698.0 billion in April after seeing a 1.2 percent increase in March.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. gasoline stockpiles last week. West Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $0.09 or 0.1 percent at $69.96 a barrel.

