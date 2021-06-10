New Zealand Manufacturing PMI On Tap For Friday

New Zealand will on Friday see May results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from BusinessNZ, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the index score was 58.4.

China will release May numbers for vehicle sales; in April, sales were up 8.6 percent on year.

Thailand will see May results for its consumer confidence index; in April, the index score was 46.0.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.