Japan Producer Prices Climb 0.7% On Month In May

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on month in May, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was down from 0.9 percent in April.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 4.9 percent - again beating forecasts for 4.5 percent and up from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were up 1.0 percent on month and 11.0 percent on year last month, the bank said, while import prices rose 2.2 percent on month and surged 25.4 percent on year.

Economic News

