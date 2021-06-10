Italy Industrial Production Rises Most In 8 Months

Italy's industrial production grew at the fastest pace in eight months in April, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

Industrial output rose 1.8 percent month-on-month in April, faster than the 0.3 percent increase in March. This was the fastest growth since August 2020. Economists had forecast a monthly increase of 0.3 percent.

All industrial groups showed monthly expansion in April. Capital goods output was up 3.1 percent and energy goods production grew 2.4 percent. Production of intermediate goods and consumer goods gained 1.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial production surged 79.5 percent, following March's 38.4 percent increase.

In three months to April, industrial production rose 1.9 percent from the previous three months.

