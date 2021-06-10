Denmark Inflation Increases In May

Denmark's consumer price inflation rises in May and total trade surplus increased in March, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.5 percent increase in April.

The consumer price index for May is affected by Covid-19, as the drop in price observations remained larger than normal, the agency said.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased the most by 15.4 percent in May, mainly due to higher prices for tobacco.

Prices for transport rose 4.8 percent and those of education increased by 3.5 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, rose to 1.3 percent in May from 0.9 percent in April.

