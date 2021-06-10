Sweden Inflation Eases In May

Sweden's consumer price inflation slowed in May, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent annually in May, after a 2.2 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a 2.0 percent rise.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in May, same as seen in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent increase.

Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, decreased to 2.1 percent in May from 2.5 percent in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the CPIF rose 0.2 percent in May, after a 0.3 percent growth in the prior month.

