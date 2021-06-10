Greece Consumer Prices Rise For First Time In 15 Months

Greece's consumer prices rose for the first time in fifteen months in May, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in May, after a 0.3 percent decline in April.

Transport cost increased 4.6 percent annually in May and prices for housing grew 3.2 percent. Education cost remained unchanged.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in May, after a 0.9 percent growth in the prior month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 1.2 percent annually in May, following a 1.1 percent decline in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP declined 0.3 percent in May, after a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month.

