South Korea Export Prices Rise 12.3% On Year In May

Export prices in South Korea were up 12.3 percent on year in May, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from 11.1 in April.

Individually, prices for exports of agricultural goods fell 2.4 percent on year and manufacturing products climbed 12.4 percent.

Import prices jumped an annual 13.8 percent on year in April, slowing from the 15.3 percent gain in the previous month.

Individually, prices for imports of raw materials skyrocketed an annual 40.9 percent, while intermediate goods jumped 11.9 percent, capital goods fell 5.1 percent and consumer goods sank 4.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, export prices rose 1.5 percent and import prices gained 2.6 percent.

