Malaysia Industrial Production Accelerates In April

Malaysia's industrial production accelerated in April, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 50.1 percent year-on-year in April, following a 9.3 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a 7.8 percent rise.

The growth in production was mainly driven by a rise in production of manufacturing industry, mining and quarrying, and electricity.

Manufacturing output surged 68.0 percent yearly in April, following a 12.7 percent increase in the previous month.

Among other sectors, the mining and quarrying output gained 14.3 percent and electricity output grew 22.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 4.5 percent in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.