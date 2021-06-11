Romania Inflation Rises In May

Romania's consumer price inflation rose in May, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 3.2 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a 3.5 percent rise.

Prices of non-food products grew 5.7 percent and those of food products rose by 1.52 percent in May. Services cost increased by 2.78 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.53 percent in May.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP increased 3.2 percent yearly in May and rose 0.56 percent a month ago.

