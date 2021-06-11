Turkey Industrial Production, Retail Sales Increase In April

Turkey's industrial production and retail sales increased in April, data from Turkstat showed on Friday.

Industrial production increased 66.0 percent annually in April, following a 16.7 percent rise in March. Economists had expected a 65.0 percent growth.

Among the sub-sectors, mining and quarrying output increased 35.5 percent annually in April and manufacturing output grew 72.3 percent. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output rose 26.6 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 0.9 percent in April, after a 0.7 percent gain in the prior month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales increased 41.7 percent yearly in April, following a 19.8 percent gain in March.

Sales of non-food sales increased 74.6 percent annually in April and automotive fuel sales grew 38.5 percent. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco declined 10.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 6.3 percent in April, after a 5.4 percent rise in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.