Greece Jobless Rate Declines

Greece's jobless rate fell in March, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.

The jobless rate fell to 16.3 percent in March from 16.6 percent in February. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 16.1 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 32,081 persons to 714,779 in March from 746,860 in the previous year.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, decreased to 37.5 percent in March from 31.9 percent in the same month last year.

The employment decreased by 217,335 to 3.67 million persons in March from 3.89 million a year ago

