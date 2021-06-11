Wall Street Set To Open Positive

Investors' reaction to the University of Michigan's preliminary report on consumer sentiment in the month of June might be the focus on Friday.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 65.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 5.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 23.00 points.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading higher.

The U.S. major averages all closed in positive territory on Thursday. The Dow inched up just 19.10 points or 0.1 percent to 34,466.24. The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 108.58 points or 0.8 percent to 14,020.33 and the S&P 500 rose 19.63 points or 0.5 percent to 4,239.18.

On the economic front, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 84.0, while it was up 82.9 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American rig count was 533 and the U.S. rig count was 456.

Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Friday. Chinese shares fell. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 21.11 points, or 0.58 percent, to 3,589.75 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 148.25 points, or 0.52 percent, at 28,869.62.

Japanese shares edged lower. The Nikkei average ended marginally lower at 28,948.73, while the broader Topix index closed 0.14 percent lower at 1,954.02.

Australian recovered from early losses to end the day slightly higher.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 9.80 points, or 0.13 percent, at 7,312.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index inched up 18.40 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,577.20.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 45.07 points or 0.69 percent. The German DAX is adding 78.18 points or 0.50 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 37.87 points or 0.53 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 48.88 points or 0.43 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.52 percent.

