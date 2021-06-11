India Industrial Production Surges

India industrial production surged more-than-expected in April, mainly due to the low base effect as the was under a harsh lockdown in the same month last year to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The industrial production index grew 134.4 percent year-on-year, official data showed Friday, which was faster than the 120 percent jump economists had expected. In March, output rose 24.1 percent.

Results of the latest Purchasing Managers' survey showed this week that India's manufacturing sector expanded at a softer pace in May, due to the intensification of the second wave of the Covid-19 infections and its impact on demand.

The headline IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 50.8 in May from 55.5 in April.

Growth in new orders and output slowed, and employment decreased.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.