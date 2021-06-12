Judas Priest Announce Rescheduled 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Heavy metal icons Judas Priest have announced the rescheduled dates for their 50th anniversary tour.
The North American tour, called the "50 Heavy Metal Years Tour," will begin on September 8 in Reading, Pennsylvania, and wrap up on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario.
Swedish power-metal band Sabaton will join Judas Priest as openers.
"Defending the heavy metal faith for 50 years, the Priest is back," said Judas Priest lead vocalist Rob Halford.
"Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine — celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years," added lead guitarist Glenn Tipton.
"After the horrific year of restrictions we've all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free — the USA," said bassist Ian Hill.
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster beginning Friday.
Tour Dates:
Sept. 8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
Sept. 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 11 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds^
Sept. 13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept. 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Sept. 17 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
Sept. 19 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
Sept. 20 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
Sept. 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
Sept. 23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Sept. 25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Sept. 26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival^
Sept. 29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
Sept. 30 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Oct. 2 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena
Oct. 3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Oct. 5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
Oct. 8 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Oct. 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 12 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
Oct. 13 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center Cedar Park
Oct. 15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
Oct. 19 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Oct. 21 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 24 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
Oct. 25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Oct. 27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Oct. 28 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 30 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
Oct. 31 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell
Nov. 2 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
Nov. 4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
Nov. 5 - Hamilton, ONT - First Ontario Centre
