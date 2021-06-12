Judas Priest Announce Rescheduled 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Heavy metal icons Judas Priest have announced the rescheduled dates for their 50th anniversary tour.

The North American tour, called the "50 Heavy Metal Years Tour," will begin on September 8 in Reading, Pennsylvania, and wrap up on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario.

Swedish power-metal band Sabaton will join Judas Priest as openers.

"Defending the heavy metal faith for 50 years, the Priest is back," said Judas Priest lead vocalist Rob Halford.

"Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine — celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years," added lead guitarist Glenn Tipton.

"After the horrific year of restrictions we've all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free — the USA," said bassist Ian Hill.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster beginning Friday.

Tour Dates:

Sept. 8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Sept. 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 11 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds^

Sept. 13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept. 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Sept. 17 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

Sept. 19 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Sept. 20 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

Sept. 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

Sept. 23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Sept. 25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sept. 26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival^

Sept. 29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

Sept. 30 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Oct. 2 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena

Oct. 3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Oct. 5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

Oct. 8 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

Oct. 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 12 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 13 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center Cedar Park

Oct. 15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

Oct. 19 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Oct. 21 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 24 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

Oct. 25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Oct. 27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Oct. 28 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 30 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

Oct. 31 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell

Nov. 2 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

Nov. 4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Nov. 5 - Hamilton, ONT - First Ontario Centre

