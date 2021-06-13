Doobie Brothers Add Three Dates To 50th Anniversary Tour

The Doobie Brothers have added three new dates to their 50th Anniversary Tour.
The band will now stop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at BMO Harris Pavilion on August 24, 2021, Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Resch Center Expo Pavilion on August 26, 2021 and Moline, Illinois, at TaxSlayer Center on August 28, 2021.
The 50th Anniversary Tour will have the rock band's founder-lead vocalist Tom Johnston, founding member Patrick Simmons, singer-songwriter Michael McDonald, and long-time member John McFee back on the road together for the first time in more than 25 years.
The band will make 49 stops across North America during the tour. It will kick off on August 22, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa, and conclude on June 30, 2022 in London, Ontario.
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will support The Doobie Brothers as special guests on all tour dates.
Tickets are on sale now. A limited number of VIP Packages are also available. Visit LiveNation.com for ticket details.
Tour Dates:
Aug 22, 2021 Des Moines, IA Iowa State Fair
Aug 24, 2021 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion
Aug 26, 2021 Green Bay, WI Resch Center Expo Pavilion (Outdoor)
Aug 28, 2021 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
Aug 29, 2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 31, 2021 St Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair
Sep 02, 2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sep 04, 2021 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park
Sep 05, 2021 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Aamphitheatre
Sep 08, 2021 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sep 09, 2021 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Sep 11, 2021 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
Sep 12, 2021 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Sep 15, 2021 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Sep 27, 2021 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Sep 29, 2021 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Oct 01, 2021 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
Oct 02, 2021 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
Oct 05, 2021 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Oct 08, 2021 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct 09, 2021 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Oct 11, 2021 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Oct 13, 2021 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct 14, 2021 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct 16, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct 19, 2021 Irving, TX Toyota Music Factory
Oct 21, 2021 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct 23, 2021 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Oct 25, 2021 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Oct 28, 2021 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
Oct 29, 2021 Allentown, PA PPL Center
Jun 02, 2022 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Jun 03, 2022 Tampa, FL Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jun 05, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Jun 07, 2022 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Jun 08, 2022 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Jun 10, 2022 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Jun 11, 2022 Raleigh, NC Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
Jun 13, 2022 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Jun 14, 2022 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Jun 16, 2022 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga PAC
Jun 18, 2022 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amp
Jun 19, 2022 Syracuse, NY St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Jun 21, 2022 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Jun 23, 2022 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Jun 25, 2022 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Jun 26, 2022 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Jun 29, 2022 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Jun 30, 2022 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News