European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production data from euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss producer and import price data for May.

At 3.00 am ET, current account data is due from Turkey. The current account deficit is seen narrowing to $2.2 billion in April from $3.3 billion in March.

In the meantime, industrial output data is due from Hungary.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area industrial production data for April. Economists forecast output to climb 0.4 percent on month, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in March.

Economic News

