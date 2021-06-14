Finland Inflation Rises In May

Finland's consumer price inflation increased in May, data from statistics Finland on Monday.

The consumer prices increased 2.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.1 percent rise in April.

Prices of petrol, diesel, detached houses and capital repair on detached houses had the largest upward impacts on the consumer price index increased from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.15 percent in May, after a 0.37 percent increase in April.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, remained unchanged monthly and increased 2.3 percent from a year ago in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.