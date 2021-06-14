Romania Industrial Production Increases In April

Romania's industrial production increased in April, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent month-on-month in April.

Manufacturing output accelerated 6.2 percent monthly in April.

Production in mining and quarrying grew 10.7 percent and energy gained 2.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production surged a working-day adjusted 63.2 percent in April.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 5.9 percent monthly in April and grew 68.0 percent from a year ago.

