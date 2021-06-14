India Wholesale Prices Accelerate In May

India's wholesale prices rose in May, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index increased 12.94 percent year-on-year in May, following a 10.49 percent rise in April. Economists had expected a 13.07 percent rise.

The primary articles price index grew 9.61 percent annually in May, after a 10.16 percent increase in the previous month.

Food prices rose to 8.11 percent in May, following a 7.58 percent growth in the previous month.

Fuel and power prices accelerated 37.61 percent in May, following a 20.94 percent rise in the prior month.

Prices of manufactured products grew 10.83 percent in May, following a 9.01 percent gain in the previous month.

The final wholesale prices rose 7.89 percent in March.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.76 percent in May.

