India Wholesale Prices Accelerate In May

India's wholesale prices rose in May, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Monday.
The wholesale price index increased 12.94 percent year-on-year in May, following a 10.49 percent rise in April. Economists had expected a 13.07 percent rise.
The primary articles price index grew 9.61 percent annually in May, after a 10.16 percent increase in the previous month.
Food prices rose to 8.11 percent in May, following a 7.58 percent growth in the previous month.
Fuel and power prices accelerated 37.61 percent in May, following a 20.94 percent rise in the prior month.
Prices of manufactured products grew 10.83 percent in May, following a 9.01 percent gain in the previous month.
The final wholesale prices rose 7.89 percent in March.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.76 percent in May.
Economic News
