Swiss Producer Prices And Import Prices Increase In May

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in May, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Producer and import prices rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in May.

The producer price index increased 1.6 percent annually in May and import prices accelerated 6.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.8 percent in May.

Prices for chemical products, rubber and plastic products, basic metals, semi-finished metal products and pharmaceutical products were higher in May, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices grew 2.1 percent yearly in May and rose 0.3 percent from a month ago.

