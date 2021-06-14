Hungary Industrial Production Surges In April

Hungary's industrial production surged in April, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 59.2 percent year-on-year in April.

The industrial production volume increased 58.8 percent yearly in April.

Manufacturing output grew 63.0 percent annually in April and energy output gained 10.4 percent. Production of mining and quarrying declined 2.0 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 3.2 percent in April, after a 0.1 percent rise in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.