Portugal Inflation Rises As Estimated

Portugal's consumer prices inflation rose as initially estimated in May, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.6 percent increase in April, as estimated.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 0.6 percent yearly in May, following a 0.1 percent gain in the previous month, as initially estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in May, after a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 0.5 percent annually in May, after a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month. In the initial estimate, HICP rose 0.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.