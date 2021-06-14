Toadies Announce 'Rubberneck' 25th Anniversary Tour

Toadies will hit the road this fall to mark the 25th anniversary of their platinum-selling debut album Rubberneck.

Technically it is the album's 27th anniversary, but the tour was delayed because Covid cancelled all the band's tour dates.

The Rubberneck 25th anniversary run will be the first performance by Toadies since December 2019.

Toadies guitarist Clark Vogeler said he looks forward to touring again as live music starts returning post-pandemic.

"Its scary, exciting and don't forget… scary but someone has to go out and show people that, because vaccines work, things might be able to go back to some sort of normalcy," said bassist Doni Blair.

Fellow Texans, Reverend Horton Heat will join the rock band on all dates and will play their album Liquor in the Front in it's entirety.

Drakulas will support the first leg of the tour. L.A. based psychedelic rockers Frankie and the Witch Fingers support West Coast dates, while 90's cowpunks Nashville Pussy support the tour's last leg.

Tour Dates:

Sep. 15 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's

Sep. 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Sep. 18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

Sep. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

Sep. 22 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Sep. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

Sep. 24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Sep. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Sep. 26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Sep. 28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

Sep. 29 - Portland , OR Roseland

Sep. 30 - Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

Oct. 01 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Oct. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand Room @ Complex

Oct. 03 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Oct. 05 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

Oct. 06 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

Oct. 08 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Oct. 09 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Oct. 13 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

Oct. 14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Oct. 15 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak

Oct. 16 - Pittsburgh Jergel's

Oct. 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Oct. 20 - Boston, MA - Paradise

Oct. 21 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Oct. 22 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

Oct. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Oct. 24 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

Oct. 27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

Oct. 29 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Oct. 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Nov. 02 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Nov. 04 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's

Nov. 05 - Houston House of Blues

