Toadies Announce 'Rubberneck' 25th Anniversary Tour

Toadies will hit the road this fall to mark the 25th anniversary of their platinum-selling debut album Rubberneck.
Technically it is the album's 27th anniversary, but the tour was delayed because Covid cancelled all the band's tour dates.
The Rubberneck 25th anniversary run will be the first performance by Toadies since December 2019.
Toadies guitarist Clark Vogeler said he looks forward to touring again as live music starts returning post-pandemic.
"Its scary, exciting and don't forget… scary but someone has to go out and show people that, because vaccines work, things might be able to go back to some sort of normalcy," said bassist Doni Blair.
Fellow Texans, Reverend Horton Heat will join the rock band on all dates and will play their album Liquor in the Front in it's entirety.
Drakulas will support the first leg of the tour. L.A. based psychedelic rockers Frankie and the Witch Fingers support West Coast dates, while 90's cowpunks Nashville Pussy support the tour's last leg.
Tour Dates:
Sep. 15 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's
Sep. 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Sep. 18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
Sep. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
Sep. 22 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
Sep. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda
Sep. 24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Sep. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
Sep. 26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Sep. 28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
Sep. 29 - Portland , OR Roseland
Sep. 30 - Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
Oct. 01 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Oct. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand Room @ Complex
Oct. 03 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Oct. 05 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
Oct. 06 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
Oct. 08 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Oct. 09 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II
Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Oct. 13 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
Oct. 14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Oct. 15 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak
Oct. 16 - Pittsburgh Jergel's
Oct. 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Oct. 20 - Boston, MA - Paradise
Oct. 21 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Oct. 22 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
Oct. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Oct. 24 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore
Oct. 27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
Oct. 29 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Oct. 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
Nov. 02 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Nov. 04 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's
Nov. 05 - Houston House of Blues
(Photo: Steven Visneau)
