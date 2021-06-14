Singapore Bourse Draws Flat Lead For Tuesday

The Singapore stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days. Slipping almost 10 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,155-point plateau and it's expected to see little movement again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky ahead the FOMC decision and statement later this week. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financials, gains from the industrials and a mixed picture from the properties.

For the day, the index slid 4.83 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 3,153.14 after trading between 3,149.94 and 3,160.35. Volume was 2.14 billion shares worth 941.5 million Singapore dollars. There were 212 gainers and 182 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand advanced 0.53 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust tanked 0.92 percent, City Developments dropped 0.52 percent, Comfort DelGro plunged 1.18 percent, Dairy Farm International eased 0.23 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.24 percent, Genting Singapore spiked 1.14 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.50 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation tumbled 0.81 percent, SATS plummeted 1.20 percent, SembCorp Industries gained 0.47 percent, Singapore Airlines fell 0.39 percent, Singapore Exchange surged 1.52 percent, Singapore Press Holdings sank 0.55 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 0.51 percent, SingTel rose 0.43 percent, United Overseas Bank skidded 0.61 percent, Wilmar International lost 0.42 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 1.39 percent and Keppel Corp, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Ascendas REIT, Thai Beverage and Jardine Strategic Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened Monday on opposite sides of the unchanged line and finished the same way.

The Dow shed 85.85 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 34,393.75, while the NASDAQ climbed 104.72 points or 0.74 percent to end at 14,174.14 and the S&P 500 rose 7.71 points or 0.18 percent to close at 4,255.15.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to leave its monetary policy unchanged, but traders will be looking for any clues the central bank is considering tapering its asset purchases.

Last week's Labor Department report showed consumer price inflation reached the highest level in nearly thirteen years last month, although Fed officials have repeatedly downplayed the risks of prolonged inflation.

Crude oil futures ended slightly lower Monday on news that the next phase of England's lockdown reopening will be delayed due to a surge of the Delta variant of Covid-19. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down by $0.03 or 0.04 percent at $70.88 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see final unemployment data for Q1 later today; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.

