Indonesia Bourse May Spin Its Wheels Again On Tuesday

The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, slipping more than 25 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,080-point plateau and it may remain stuck in neutral on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky ahead the FOMC decision and statement later this week. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index fell 15.11 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 6,080.38 after trading between 6,071.73 and 6,124.87.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.44 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.05 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia sank 2.20 percent, Bank Central Asia dropped 0.93 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia climbed 1.64 percent, Indosat jumped 1.85 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 1.45 percent, United Tractors tumbled 2.07 percent, Astra International surrendered 1.90 percent, Astra Agro Lestari plunged 4.49 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted 2.82 percent, Vale Indonesia rose 0.21 percent, Timah skidded 1.25 percent, Bumi Resources tanked 3.17 percent and Bank Mandiri, Indocement and Indofood Suskes were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened Monday on opposite sides of the unchanged line and finished the same way.

The Dow shed 85.85 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 34,393.75, while the NASDAQ climbed 104.72 points or 0.74 percent to end at 14,174.14 and the S&P 500 rose 7.71 points or 0.18 percent to close at 4,255.15.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to leave its monetary policy unchanged, but traders will be looking for any clues the central bank is considering tapering its asset purchases.

Last week's Labor Department report showed consumer price inflation reached the highest level in nearly thirteen years last month, although Fed officials have repeatedly downplayed the risks of prolonged inflation.

Crude oil futures ended slightly lower Monday on news that the next phase of England's lockdown reopening will be delayed due to a surge of the Delta variant of Covid-19. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down by $0.03 or 0.04 percent at $70.88 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to skyrocket 65.0 percent on year after spiking 29.93 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 57.49 percent after accelerating 51.94 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $2.3 billion, up from $2.19 a month earlier.

