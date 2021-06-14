Thai Stock Market Tipped To Remain Rangebound On Tuesday

The Thai stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost 15 points or 0.9 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,635-point plateau and it's expected to hover in that vicinity again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky ahead the FOMC decision and statement later this week. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished slightly lower on Monday as losses from the energy producers were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dipped 3.50 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 1,633.06 after trading between 1,629.33 and 1,642.80. Volume was 29.701 billion shares worth 85.113 billion baht. There were 1,060 decliners and 554 gainers, with 483 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport retreated 1.82 percent, while Asset World tumbled 1.95 percent, Bangkok Asset Management skidded 1.01 percent, Bangkok Bank advanced 0.82 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.44 percent, BTS Group shed 0.51 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods climbed 0.93 percent, Gulf declined 1.45 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.78 percent, Krung Thai Card gained 1.05 percent, PTT Oil & Retail improved 0.81 percent, PTT Exploration and Production sank 0.83 percent, PTT Global Chemical dropped 1.22 percent, SCG Packaging rose 0.45 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was up 0.48 percent, Siam Concrete slid 0.47 percent, True Corporation surged 3.11 percent, TTB Bank jumped 0.85 percent and Advanced Info, Bangkok Expressway, Krung Thai Bank and PTT were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened Monday on opposite sides of the unchanged line and finished the same way.

The Dow shed 85.85 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 34,393.75, while the NASDAQ climbed 104.72 points or 0.74 percent to end at 14,174.14 and the S&P 500 rose 7.71 points or 0.18 percent to close at 4,255.15.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to leave its monetary policy unchanged, but traders will be looking for any clues the central bank is considering tapering its asset purchases.

Last week's Labor Department report showed consumer price inflation reached the highest level in nearly thirteen years last month, although Fed officials have repeatedly downplayed the risks of prolonged inflation.

Crude oil futures ended slightly lower Monday on news that the next phase of England's lockdown reopening will be delayed due to a surge of the Delta variant of Covid-19. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down by $0.03 or 0.04 percent at $70.88 a barrel.

