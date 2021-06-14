Australian Market Significantly Higher

The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Tuesday, after a long weekend, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just below the 7,400 level near fresh all-time highs, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. Stocks across most sectors are ahead with the exception of gold miners. Traders are also relieved after no new COVID-19 infection cases were reported in Victoria, with the total active cases across the state standing at 54.

Further, traders are awaiting the RBA's release of the minutes of its monetary policy meeting later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 77.20 points or 1.06 percent to 7,389.50, after touching a high of 7,391.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 68.30 points or 0.90 percent to 7,645.50. Australian were closed for a holiday on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and OZ Minerals are adding more than 1 percent each. Mineral Resources and Fortescue Metals are rising almost 3 percent each. Fortescue Metals has confirmed it is in talks with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to develop a US$80 billion hydro power project.

Oil stocks are mixed. Oil Search and Origin Energy are edging up 0.1 percent each, while Santos and Beach energy are edging down 0.3 percent each. Woodside Petroleum is flat.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is adding 0.5 percent, while National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are gaining almost 1 percent each.



Among tech stocks, Afterpay is gaining almost 2 percent, while Xero and WiseTech Global are adding more than 1 percent each. Appen is losing almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower after gold prices tumbled overnight. Gold Road Resources is losing almost 4 percent, Newcrest Mining is declining almost 2 percent and Resolute Mining is lower by almost 1 percent, while Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are down almost 3 percent each.

In other news, shares in Nuix are up almost 3 percent after the troubled tech company announced its chief executive officer Rod Vawdrey will retire. This is fresh on the heels of chief financial officer Stephen Doyle exit.

American private equity firm Oaktree has revised its offer to Crown Resorts to provide up to $3 billion funding so it can buy out major shareholder James Packer's problematic 10 percent stake in the company.

Metal recycler Sims Metal lifted its full-year guidance due to higher scrap prices and the insatiable global demand for resources. The stock is up 2 percent.

Shares in takeover target McPherson's are plummeting more than 16 percent after potential acquirer Arrotex withdrew its offer for the consumer products seller following four weeks of due diligence.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on June 1. At the meeting, Australia's central bank left its key interest rate and the government bond yield target unchanged, as widely expected.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.771 on Tuesday.

On the Wall Street, stocks turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 still managed to reach new record closing highs. The narrower Dow climbed well off its worst levels of the day but still closed in the red.

The Nasdaq climbed 104.72 points or 0.7 percent to 14,174.14 and the S&P 500 rose 7.71 points or 0.2 percent to 4,255.15 after spending much of the day in negative territory. Meanwhile, the Dow dipped 85.85 points or 0.3 percent to 34,393.75.

The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both rose by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures ended slightly lower Monday on news that the next phase of England's lockdown reopening will be delayed due to a surge of the Delta variant of Covid-19. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down by $0.03 or 0.04 percent at $70.88 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis