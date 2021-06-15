European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment data from the UK and revised consumer price data from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for April. The jobless rate is seen at 4.7 percent in three months to April versus 4.8 percent in three months to March.

In the meantime, Destatis is set to publish Germany's final consumer prices for May. According to flash estimate, consumer price rose to 2.5 percent in May from 2 percent in April.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee is scheduled to release revised consumer price data. Inflation is seen at seen at 1.4 percent, in line with flash estimate, versus 1.2 percent in April.

At 3.00 am ET, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is slated to issue economic forecasts.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's revised consumer price data for May is due. The statistical office is expected to confirm 1.3 percent rise in consumer prices in May.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area foreign trade data for April. The trade surplus totaled EUR 15.8 billion in March.

