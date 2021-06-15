Japan Tertiary Activity Declines In April

Japan's tertiary activity declined in April, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.

The tertiary activity index fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in April, after a 2.4 percent increase in March.

Among the individual components, retail trade, transport and postal activities, medical, care and welfare, -related services, living and amusement-related services, and real estate declined in April.

Meanwhile, information and communications, finance and insurance, electricity, gas, heat supply ad water, goods rental and leasing, flat industries, and wholesale trade increased.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index grew 9.9 percent in April, following a 1.7 percent rise in the previous month.

