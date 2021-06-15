Indonesia Trade Surplus Increases In May

Indonesia's trade surplus increased in May, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus increased to $2.36 billion in May from $2.01 million a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $2.3 billion.

In April, the trade surplus was $2.28 billion.

Exports grew 58.76 percent year-on-year in May. Economists had expected a rise of 57.49 percent.

Imports rose 68.68 percent annually in May. Economists had forecast a increase of 65.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports decreased 10.25 percent and imports declined 12.16 percent in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.