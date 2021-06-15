Denmark Producer Prices Rise In April

Denmark's producer prices increased in May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index grew 9.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 7.5 percent increase in April.

Prices in energy supply surged 111.0 percent annually in May and those in mining and quarrying gained 82.8 percent. Prices for water supply rose 2.3 percent.

Domestic market prices gained 17.2 percent annually in May and foreign market prices rose 4.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.6 percent in May.

Import prices increased 6.0 percent yearly in May and rose 1.4 percent from a month ago.

