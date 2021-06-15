Deckers Brands' Teva, Christian Cowan Drop Capsule Collection For Summer

Footwear brand Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, has partnered with designer Christian Cowan for the release of a capsule collection for summer.

The limited-edition Teva x Christian Cowan collection is inspired by the fusion of fashion and the modern outdoors. It fuses together metallics, glitter, and the outdoors.

The capsule collection features two striking silhouettes, a newly designed Hurricane Gladiator - CC and Hurricane XLT2 - CC.

The Teva x Christian Cowan Hurricane Gladiator is available in Cowan's signature fluorescent pink and Hurricane XLT2 in Silver and Pink. All these are available in extended all gender inclusive sizing, size 4-14, and retails for $175 and $90. The customers can purchase the capsule collection from select specialty retail stores as well as online at Teva.com.

According to Teva, these reimagined footwear styles draw inspiration from the British born, New York based designer's fierce aesthetic, featuring head-turning hues and chrome touches on each sandals' buckles and straps.

All straps in the collection spotlight earth-friendly materials, and allows all wearers the freedom to express and experience life's everyday adventures in bold fashion.

The Hurricane Gladiator - CC offers an ultra-strappy gladiator upper grounded in Teva's classic Hurricane XLT2 outsole. All straps on the Hurricane Gladiator - CC feature Teva's recycled polyester straps using traceable, verifiable REPREVE recycled plastic and polyester yarn by Unifi finished with an iridescent shine for added chromatic glam.

Further, the Hurricane XLT2 - CC comes with iridescent webbing and connector straps embellished in environmentally-friendly plant-based glitter. It features a rugged Durabrasion Rubber outsole, to supply great traction and a molded EVA midsole and rubber outsole for comfort, durability and support for all day wear.

Cowan said, "As a designer most known for designing party dresses, I am so excited to bring the party to the sandal world through this collection with Teva. ...I loved working with existing Teva silhouettes and dialing up the sparkle, a testament to Teva's free-spirited nature, and hope both existing and new fans of both brands will enjoy wearing them as much as I enjoyed designing them with Teva!"

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

