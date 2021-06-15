Hungary Construction Output Decreases In April

Hungary's construction output declined in April after rising in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Construction output declined 7.2 percent year-on-year in April, after a 4.3 percent growth in March. In February, output fell 17.2 percent.

Among the main groups, construction of buildings fell by 0.8 percent and the civil engineering works decreased 14.5 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output decreased 7.3 percent monthly in April, after a 11.3 percent rise in the previous month.

Economic News

