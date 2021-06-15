Norway Trade Balance Swing To Surplus

Norway's trade balance swung to surplus in May, amid a rise in exports and imports increased in May, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of NOK 15.5 billion in May versus a deficit of NOK 5.95 billion in the same month last year. In April trade surplus was NOK 16.73 billion.

Exports accelerated 68.7 percent year-on-year in May and increased 6.1 percent from a month ago.

Imports grew 24.4 percent annually in May and gained 9.5 percent from the previous month.

The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 30.5 billion in May.

Economic News

