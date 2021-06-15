Poland Inflation Rises Less Than Estimated

Poland's consumer price inflation increased less than initially estimated in May, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 4.3 percent increase in April. In the initial estimate, inflation was 4.8 percent.

Transport cost increased 19.5 percent yearly in May. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and communication rose by 6.6 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in May, following a 0.8 percent increase in the prior month, as estimated.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.