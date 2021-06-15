Italy Inflation Rises As Estimated In May

Italy's consumer prices increased in May as initially estimated, from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices increased 1.3 percent yearly in May, following a 1.1 percent rise in April, as estimated.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in May, as initially estimated.

The core inflation eased to 0.2 percent in May from 0.3 percent in the previous month. In the initial estimate, core inflation was 0.3 percent.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, grew to 1.2 percent in May from 1.0 percent April. According to the initial estimate, HICP rose 1.3 percent.

The HICP fell 0.1 percent monthly in May, while in the initial estimate HICP remained unchanged.

Economic News

