Wall Street Set To Open Positive

Reports on producer price inflation, retail sales, and industrial production might get special attention on Tuesday. Investors are awaiting Fed's announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier signs from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 11.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 5.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 23.00 points.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading up.

The U.S. major Indexes finished mixed on Monday. The Nasdaq climbed 104.72 points or 0.7 percent to 14,174.14 and the S&P 500 rose 7.71 points or 0.2 percent to 4,255.15 after spending much of the day in negative territory. Meanwhile, the Dow dipped 85.85 points or 0.3 percent to 34,393.75.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Producer Price Index or PPI for May is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.

The Commerce Department's Retail Sales for May will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.5 percent.

The Empire State Manufacturing Index for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 22.5, while it was up 24.3 in May.

The Redbook Data, the weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores will be published at 8.55 am ET. Year-over-year, the Store Sales were up 14.5 percent.

The Industrial Production for May will be published at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.6 percent, while it was up 0.7 percent in the previous month.

The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for April will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

National Association of Home Builders' Housing Market Index for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 83, while it was up 83 in the previous month.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Treasury International Capital for April will be released at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the net long-term securities transactions were up $262.2 billion.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday. Chinese and Hong Kong fell on the day. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 33.19 points, or 0.92 percent, to 3,556.56 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index down 203.60 points, or 0.71 percent, at 28,638.53.

Japanese stocks extended gains from the previous session. The Nikkei average jumped 279.50 points, or 0.96 percent, to 29,441.30, marking its biggest gain since late May. The broader Topix index ended 0.8 percent higher at 1,975.48.

Australian markets hit a record high.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rallied 67.20 points, or 0.92 percent, to 7,379.50 while the broader All Ordinaries indexes ended up 55.80 points, or 0.74 percent, at 7,633.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 33.82 points or 0.51 percent. The German DAX is adding 95.11 points or 0.61 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 42.26 points or 0.59 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 57.30 points or 0.48 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.47 percent.

