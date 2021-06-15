Nueva Pescanova To Use IBM Blockchain For Traceability Of Seafood Products

Spanish seafood firm Nueva Pescanova teamed up with IBM Blockchain to apply blockchain to improve the traceability of its seafood products and help promote consumer trust across their supply chain. Nueva Pescanova specializes in the fishing, farming, processing and marketing of fresh, refrigerated and frozen seafood products.



The solution will ensure seafood traceability in support of a more sustainable seafood industry in line with the United Nations Global Compact's key actions to help achieve a healthy and productive ocean by 2030.

The blockchain-powered platform solution will initially trace two key operations for Nueva Pescanova, the shrimp fishing in Argentina and the cultivation of Vannamei prawns in Ecuador, which in turn, will be complemented by the company's processing and marketing activities in Spain.

The tracking will be done through Cloud network IBM Food Trust solution, which is based on Blockchain Hyperledger technology. This will enable the company to provide its customers with provenance history and product tracking through the supply chain of the sea products from the ocean to the tables, providing evidence of their sustainability, quality and food safety.

Each member of the blockchain network can view the data shared about the products according to their level of permissions. This technology enables producers, wholesalers and retailers to interact more efficiently and access comprehensive product data in near real time.

The solution is based on the Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability's (GDST) 1.0 standards that enable interoperability between seafood traceability systems and help ensure that key data from each link in the value chain is collected and recorded digitally.

The use of blockchain for food provenance will help reduce food fraud, including mislabeled, diluted or substituted foodstuffs.

A recent IBM Institute for Business Value study found that 79 percent of consumers surveyed in several countries believe it is important for brands to offer guarantees of authenticity when buying products. Another IBM Europe survey found that nearly half of the respondents would buy more fish if they were provided with proven and reliable information about its origin, safety and production.

IBM Food Trust network connects growers, processors, distributors, shippers, retailers, regulators, and consumers through a permissioned, permanent and shared record of food system data. All these members on the network can access comprehensive product data in near real-time.

Several other prominent members of the seafood industry are now using IBM Food Trust to enhance traceability for products ranging from shrimp and scallops to smoked salmon.

Other major firms that are part of IBM Food Trust include Nestlé, Carrefour, Walmart, Avril Group, Topco Associates, Wakefern, BeefChain, Dennick Fruit Source, Scoular, and Smithfield as well as other multinational companies such as Kroger, Tyson Foods, and Unilever.

