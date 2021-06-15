Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Extend Tuesday's Losses

The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one session after snapping the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than a dozen points or 0.8 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,580-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The KLCI finished barely lower on Tuesday following losses from the plantations and mixed performances from the financials and glove makers.



For the day, the index eased 1.09 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,581.37 after trading between 1,578.63 and 1,586.10. Volume was 5.858 billion shares worth 3.658 billion ringgit. There were 508 gainers and 465 decliners.



Among the actives, Axiata spiked 1.82 percent, while CIMB Group gained 0.65 percent, Dialog Group climbed 1.00 percent, Digi.com advanced 0.95 percent, Genting dropped 0.39 percent, Genting Malaysia shed 0.33 percent, Hartalega Holdings rose 0.59 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 1.27 percent, IOI Corporation plummeted 2.26 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong plunged 1.50 percent, Maybank collected 0.12 percent, Maxis added 0.89 percent, MISC rallied 1.74 percent, PPB Group declined 0.54 percent, Press Metal perked 0.20 percent, Public Bank sank 0.47 percent, RHB Capital lost 0.18 percent, Sime Darby tanked 1.32 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skidded 0.72 percent, Supermax improved 0.54 percent, Tenaga Nasional tumbled 1.19 percent, Top Glove retreated 0.63 percent and Petronas Chemicals and Telekom Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow shed 94.42 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 34,299.33, while the NASDAQ dropped 101.29 points or 0.71 percent to end at 14,072.86 and the S&P 500 fell 8.56 points or 0.20 percent to close at 4,246.59.

The selling pressure on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today.

The two-day Fed meeting that began today is not likely to result in any changes to monetary policy, but the central bank could signal that it is beginning to think about scaling back its asset purchases.

The Fed announcement on Wednesday is likely to acknowledge the recent increase in inflation, which was highlighted by Tuesday's Labor Department report showing record annual producer price growth.

In other economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales tumbled by more than expected in May, while the Fed said industrial production increased more than expected last month.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday, with traders betting on hopes demand for oil will see a significant increase in the second of this year amid signs of a strong economic rebound from the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.24 or 1.8 percent at $72.12 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than years.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis