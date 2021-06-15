Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,175-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrials were mixed.



For the day, the index advanced 21.73 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 3,174.87 after trading between 3,159.20 and 3,182.75. Volume was 2.47 billion shares worth 1.31 billion Singapore dollars. There were 274 gainers and 239 decliners.



Among the actives, Ascendas REIT climbed 1.01 percent, while CapitaLand rose 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust improved 0.47 percent, City Developments gained 0.66 percent, Dairy Farm International sank 0.46 percent, DBS Group spiked 1.38 percent, Keppel Corp jumped 1.16 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust advanced 0.93 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust soared 1.98 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation added 0.82 percent, SATS tanked 1.22 percent, SembCorp Industries increased 0.46 percent, Singapore Airlines skidded 0.97 percent, Singapore Exchange surged 2.52 percent, Singapore Press Holdings accelerated 1.66 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering and SingTel both rallied 1.29 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.50 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 1.05 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 2.05 percent and Comfort DelGro, Thai Beverage and Genting Singapore were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow shed 94.42 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 34,299.33, while the NASDAQ dropped 101.29 points or 0.71 percent to end at 14,072.86 and the S&P 500 fell 8.56 points or 0.20 percent to close at 4,246.59.

The selling pressure on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today.

The two-day Fed meeting that began today is not likely to result in any changes to monetary policy, but the central bank could signal that it is beginning to think about scaling back its asset purchases.

The Fed announcement on Wednesday is likely to acknowledge the recent increase in inflation, which was highlighted by Tuesday's Labor Department report showing record annual producer price growth.

In other economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales tumbled by more than expected in May, while the Fed said industrial production increased more than expected last month.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday, with traders betting on hopes demand for oil will see a significant increase in the second of this year amid signs of a strong economic rebound from the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.24 or 1.8 percent at $72.12 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than years.

