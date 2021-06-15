Win Streak Likely To End For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 400 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,370-point plateau although it's expected to run out of steam on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the plastics and mixed performances from the financials and stocks.



For the day, the index jumped 157.77 points or 0.92 percent to finish at the daily high of 17,371.29 after trading as low as 17,279.70.



Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.37 percent, while Mega Financial lost 0.46 percent, CTBC Financial slid 0.44 percent, Fubon Financial retreated 1.08 percent, First Financial collected 0.45 percent, E Sun Financial and Taiwan Cement both eased 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.16 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 3.67 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.44 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.31 percent, Catcher Technology dipped 0.28 percent, Delta Electronics jumped 1.85 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.92 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.48 percent and Asia Cement was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow shed 94.42 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 34,299.33, while the NASDAQ dropped 101.29 points or 0.71 percent to end at 14,072.86 and the S&P 500 fell 8.56 points or 0.20 percent to close at 4,246.59.

The selling pressure on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today.

The two-day Fed meeting that began today is not likely to result in any changes to monetary policy, but the central bank could signal that it is beginning to think about scaling back its asset purchases.

The Fed announcement on Wednesday is likely to acknowledge the recent increase in inflation, which was highlighted by Tuesday's Labor Department report showing record annual producer price growth.

In other economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales tumbled by more than expected in May, while the Fed said industrial production increased more than expected last month.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday, with traders betting on hopes demand for oil will see a significant increase in the second of this year amid signs of a strong economic rebound from the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.24 or 1.8 percent at $72.12 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than years.

