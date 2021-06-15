Lower Open Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 0.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 6,090-point plateau although it's looking at a red light again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The JCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.



For the day, the index rose 8.65 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 6,089.04 after trading between 6,051.25 and 6,091.37.



Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.75 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.06 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.45 percent, Bank Central Asia advanced 0.94 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.80 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia plunged 2.76 percent, Indosat surrendered 2.17 percent, Indocement retreated 1.76 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.25 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.40 percent, United Tractors tumbled 2.00 percent, Astra International sank 0.48 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 2.35 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 2.07 percent, Vale Indonesia surrendered 1.24 percent, Timah plummeted 2.22 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow shed 94.42 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 34,299.33, while the NASDAQ dropped 101.29 points or 0.71 percent to end at 14,072.86 and the S&P 500 fell 8.56 points or 0.20 percent to close at 4,246.59.

The selling pressure on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today.

The two-day Fed meeting that began today is not likely to result in any changes to monetary policy, but the central bank could signal that it is beginning to think about scaling back its asset purchases.

The Fed announcement on Wednesday is likely to acknowledge the recent increase in inflation, which was highlighted by Tuesday's Labor Department report showing record annual producer price growth.

In other economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales tumbled by more than expected in May, while the Fed said industrial production increased more than expected last month.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday, with traders betting on hopes demand for oil will see a significant increase in the second of this year amid signs of a strong economic rebound from the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.24 or 1.8 percent at $72.12 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than years.

