European Economics Preview: UK Consumer Price Data Due

Consumer and producer prices from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for May. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 1.8 percent from 1.5 percent in April. Output price inflation is seen at 4.5 percent versus 3.9 percent in the previous month.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech producer price data for May is due. Producer price inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 4.6 percent.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK house price data.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area labor cost data for the first quarter.

