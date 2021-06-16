China Industrial Output, Retail Sales Rise Less Than Expected

China's industrial production and retail sales grew less than expected in May, reports said citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew 8.8 percent on a yearly basis in May, weaker than the economists' forecast of 9 percent.

Similarly, retail sales expanded 12.4 percent annually, which was slower than the expected increase of 13.6 percent.

During January to May period, fixed asset investment increased 15.4 percent from the same period last year. Economists had forecast investment to climb 16.9 percent.

Economic News

