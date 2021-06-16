Brett Eldredge Announces 2021-22 'Good Day Tour' Dates

Country star Brett Eldredge is set to embark on his Good Day Tour later this summer and into fall.

The 21-city tour will kick off on September 16 in Cleveland, Ohio, and conclude on November 6 in Verona, New York. After a break of a few months, Eldredge will take his tour across to Europe in May 2022.

"The Good Day tour will by far be the most appreciative and grateful experience of my career because I miss playing music so much," Eldredge said in a statement. "I miss the human connection, the fan to fan connection, the people out there singing their hearts out who travel from all over the place to come together as a group, and be there with each other to smile, laugh and sing."

He added, "The Good Day Tour is going to bring a lot of joy to people and one of those especially being me, because I cannot wait."

Morgan Evans will be the opening act for the shows.

"I'm bringing Morgan Evans on tour and I've been a big fan of his for a long time and he's a crazy good talent and amazing guy. I just think he brings that mentality that I love, that positive energy and good heart and this tour is going to have a lot of heart," said Eldredge.

Brett Eldredge, 2021-2022 Good Day Tour Dates:

Sept 16 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion

Sept 17 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Sept 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

Sept 24 - Toledo, Ohio @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Sept 25 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sept 30 - Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center

Oct 1 - Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

Oct 2 - Key West, Fla. @ The Key West Amphitheater

Oct 14 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Oct 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 16 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Oct 22 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Shea's Buffalo Theater

Oct 23 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center

Oct 28 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Broadmoor World Arena

Oct 29 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Nov 4 - Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov 5 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Nov 6 - Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

European Shows:

May 2 - Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom @ Academy+

May 3 - Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall+

May 5 - Leeds, England, United Kingdom @ Academy+

May 6 - Birmingham, England, United Kingdom @ Institute+

May 8 - Manchester, England, United Kingdom @ Ritz+

May 10 - London, England, United Kingdom @ The Forum+

May 13 - Berlin, Germany @ Metropol+

May 14 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk+

May 16 - Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Melkweg Max+

+ support TBA

