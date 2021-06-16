Ireland Residential Property Prices Increase In April

Ireland's residential property prices increased in April, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The residential property price index gained 4.5 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.5 percent rise in March.

In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices gained 3.5 percent yearly in April. Excluding Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland rose 5.4 percent from the same period last year.

On a monthly basis, residential property prices rose 0.8 percent in April, following a 0.5 percent increase in the prior month.

