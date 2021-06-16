KISS Announce Rescheduled And New U.S. Tour Dates

Rock legends KISS have announced rescheduled and new U.S. tour dates for their "The End Of The Road" tour.
"Time marched on but we couldn't. Now, the boots are on and we're hauling an extra year's worth of pyro, lights and spectacle," the iconic band said in a statement. "WE ARE BACK! We're pumped and can't wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever!"
Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 18 at 10 am local time. Tickets for all previously rescheduled dates are on sale now.
"End of the Road Tour" Dates:
Aug. 18 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Au. 19 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 21 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
Aug. 22 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 25 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center*
Aug. 26 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 28 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Sept. 1 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 2 - Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center
Sept. 4 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Sept. 9 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*
Sept. 10 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*
Sept. 12 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*
Sept. 17 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 18 - George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 21 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
Sept. 22 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*^
Sept. 25 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 28 - Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*^
Sept. 29 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Oct. 1 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 2 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Oct. 5 - Biloxi, MI @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Oct. 6 - Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome
Oct. 8 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre*
Oct. 9 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
* New Show
