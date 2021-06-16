KISS Announce Rescheduled And New U.S. Tour Dates

Rock legends KISS have announced rescheduled and new U.S. tour dates for their "The End Of The Road" tour.

"Time marched on but we couldn't. Now, the boots are on and we're hauling an extra year's worth of pyro, lights and spectacle," the iconic band said in a statement. "WE ARE BACK! We're pumped and can't wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever!"

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 18 at 10 am local time. Tickets for all previously rescheduled dates are on sale now.

"End of the Road Tour" Dates:

Aug. 18 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Au. 19 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 21 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Aug. 22 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 25 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center*

Aug. 26 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 28 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sept. 1 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 2 - Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

Sept. 4 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Sept. 9 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Sept. 10 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Sept. 12 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

Sept. 17 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 18 - George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

Sept. 22 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*^

Sept. 25 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 28 - Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*^

Sept. 29 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 1 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 2 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Oct. 5 - Biloxi, MI @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Oct. 6 - Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome

Oct. 8 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre*

Oct. 9 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

* New Show

