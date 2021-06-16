Rancid, Dropkick Murphys Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced news dates for their highly anticipated Boston to Berkeley II co-headlining tour.
The tour, which was scheduled to commence in May 2020 but got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now scheduled to kick off on August 10 with a show at the Lege Amphitheater in Waite Park, Minnesota.
The final show of the 34-date trek is set to take place at The Shrine in Los Angeles on October 16.
Both bands will play Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock in Sacramento, California. They will be joined by The Bronx on most of the dates during the upcoming tour.
"Can't wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again," Dropkick Murphys' vocalist Ken Casey said in a press release.
"This is a great lineup and we are gonna take the country by storm."
Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong added, "Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston to Berkeley Tour. Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!"
Dropkick Murphys and Rancid went on their inaugural Boston to Berkeley Tour in 2017.
Dropkick Murphys + Rancid 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Aug. 10 - Waite Park, Minn. @ The Ledge Amphitheater
Aug. 11 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders
Aug. 13 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Lincoln on the Streets
Aug. 14 - Wichita, Kan. @ Wave
Aug. 15 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's Outside
Aug. 17 - Washington, Pa. @ Wild Things Park
Aug. 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Smale Park
Aug. 20 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion
Aug. 21 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium Outdoors
Aug. 22 - Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live
Aug. 25 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live
Aug. 27 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony
Aug. 28 - New York, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium
Aug. 31 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Mann Music Center
Sept. 1 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford H.C. Amphitheater
Sept. 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest *
Sept. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater +
Sept. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Atlanta Civic Center +
Sept. 27 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street
Sept. 28 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust Theatre
Sept. 29 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo
Oct. 1 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom Outdoors
Oct. 2 - Sandy, Utah @ U of U Health Plaza
Oct. 4 - Nampa, Id. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Oct. 5 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater
Oct. 7 - Palo Alto, Calif. @ Frost Amphitheater
Oct. 8 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock *
Oct. 9 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory OC Festival Grounds
Oct. 10 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park San Diego
Oct. 12 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Oct. 13 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles
Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin Hotels Theater
Oct. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Shrine
* Festival date
+ without The Bronx, opener TBA
