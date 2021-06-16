Rancid, Dropkick Murphys Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced news dates for their highly anticipated Boston to Berkeley II co-headlining tour.

The tour, which was scheduled to commence in May 2020 but got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now scheduled to kick off on August 10 with a show at the Lege Amphitheater in Waite Park, Minnesota.

The final show of the 34-date trek is set to take place at The Shrine in Los Angeles on October 16.

Both bands will play Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock in Sacramento, California. They will be joined by The Bronx on most of the dates during the upcoming tour.

"Can't wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again," Dropkick Murphys' vocalist Ken Casey said in a press release.

"This is a great lineup and we are gonna take the country by storm."

Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong added, "Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston to Berkeley Tour. Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!"

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid went on their inaugural Boston to Berkeley Tour in 2017.

Dropkick Murphys + Rancid 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 10 - Waite Park, Minn. @ The Ledge Amphitheater

Aug. 11 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders

Aug. 13 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Lincoln on the Streets

Aug. 14 - Wichita, Kan. @ Wave

Aug. 15 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's Outside

Aug. 17 - Washington, Pa. @ Wild Things Park

Aug. 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Smale Park

Aug. 20 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

Aug. 21 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium Outdoors

Aug. 22 - Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

Aug. 25 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live

Aug. 27 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony

Aug. 28 - New York, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 31 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Mann Music Center

Sept. 1 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford H.C. Amphitheater

Sept. 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest *

Sept. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater +

Sept. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Atlanta Civic Center +

Sept. 27 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street

Sept. 28 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust Theatre

Sept. 29 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo

Oct. 1 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom Outdoors

Oct. 2 - Sandy, Utah @ U of U Health Plaza

Oct. 4 - Nampa, Id. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Oct. 5 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater

Oct. 7 - Palo Alto, Calif. @ Frost Amphitheater

Oct. 8 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock *

Oct. 9 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory OC Festival Grounds

Oct. 10 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park San Diego

Oct. 12 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin Hotels Theater

Oct. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Shrine

* Festival date

+ without The Bronx, opener TBA

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News